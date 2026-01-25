Interruption on metro line 5 between Erasme and Gare de l'Ouest this Sunday

Metrostation Erasme - Erasmus, of the STIB-MIVB Monday 18 February 2019, in Brussels. Credit: Belga

Service on Metro Line 5 between Erasme and Gare de l’Ouest will be interrupted this Sunday morning, 25 January, for network modernisation.

The public transport company, Stib, plans to test its new “Communication-Based Train Control” (CBTC) signalling system during the shutdown.

The CBTC system has been fully installed between the Jacques Brel and Erasme stations on Line 5 and is now ready for testing. According to Stib, the new system will improve real-time operations, enhance service regularity, and optimise the network’s efficiency.

Testing on the Erasme segment requires halting train service between Erasme and Gare de l’Ouest on certain weekend mornings. Shuttle buses will be available for passengers during the disruptions.

The scheduled closures will take place on Sunday, 25 January, and Sunday, 8 February, until 12:30, adding to previous test days last autumn and on 17 January. Further tests are also planned for the Stockel segment of Metro Line 1.

Stib is gradually rolling out CBTC technology across its metro network, aimed at making the system more reliable, flexible, and comfortable for passengers, while maintaining the highest safety standards.

