Half of Brussels small businesses favour remote work during strike

Credit : Unsplash

Half of Brussels Small and medium sized entreprises (SMEs) opt for remote working in the event of a strike to reduce disruption.

The figure is, however, just 11% in Flanders and 21% in Wallonia, according to HR services provider SD Worx, which released the data on Monday as rail strikes affected the country.

A previous study had already shown that workers in Brussels are the most impacted by public transport strikes, partly explaining why companies in the capital adopt structural solutions more quickly.

In the industrial and construction sectors, businesses are often forced to adjust their operations. Some 19% revise their schedules, 16% inform customers about possible delays, and 5% adapt their production.

"I do not know whether we can really speak of strike fatigue, but it is logical that Belgian SMEs manage this reality in a pragmatic way," said Georges Verleyen, Director SME Wallonia-Brussels at SD Worx.

"In Flanders and Wallonia, most companies are not overly concerned, but the biggest operational difficulties are clearly concentrated in industry and construction, where planning and production quickly come under pressure," he added.

The survey was conducted among 535 Belgian SMEs in December.

