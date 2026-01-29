What to do in Brussels this weekend: 30 January - 1 February

Feeling uninspired with your weekend plans? Look no further! Whether you fancy a trip to the ballet or want to immerse yourself in Belgium’s underground music scene, there's plenty going on in Brussels this weekend.

Out and about

Chandeleur in the Bois de la Cambre, Saturday 31 January

Le Flore, a guinguette in the Bois de la Cambre, is holding an all-day Chandeleur (Candlemas) celebration this Saturday. Candlemas is a Christian feast day which falls 40 days after Christmas (every 2 February). In France and Belgium, people traditionally eat crepes at Candlemas.

Le Flore is promising “a simple, warm and delicious” Candlemas celebration, where sweet and savoury crepes will be served in a relaxed atmosphere.

Find more information here.

Mini Golf d’Hiver, from 17 January to 29 March

For wholesome family fun, nothing beats a session of mini golf. From January to March, you can play indoor mini golf at the Centre d’Art Fantastique in Saint-Gilles.

The 18-hole Imaginarium Golf Course is completely unique, offering tricky golfing challenges in a winter wonderland setting.

Find more information here.

Art, music and culture

Swan Lake, Forest National, Sunday 1 February

Fancy a night at the ballet? Head to Forest National to experience Tchaikovsky’s classic ballet, Swan Lake. The ballet will be performed by the International Festival Ballea company, whose principal dancers include Elizaveta Bogutskaia, Anastasiia Milachenko, Nikita Moskalets, and Lorenzo Lodi.

The dancers will be accompanied by a live symphony orchestra, the Maria Biesu State Academic Opera and Ballet Theatre Orchestra from Moldova.

Find more information here.

Spem in alium, Bozar, Saturday 31 January

Lovers of choral music are in for a treat this weekend. On Saturday evening, Bozar will host a performance of Spem in alium by English composer Thomas Tallis.

Composed in 1570 for eight choirs of five voices each, Spem in alium is considered to be one of the finest pieces of early English music.

Organisers at Bozar say the audience should prepare for “an unusual dialogue between four dancers and 40 singers”. The programme also includes other highlights of the English Renaissance, as well as a rendition of They are at rest by Edward Elgar.

Find more information here.

Sound of the Belgian Underground, Ancienne Belgique, Friday, 30 January

Fans of underground music should head to Ancienne Belgique this weekend for live music from some of Belgium’s biggest emerging artists. Now in its 10th year, the Sound of the Belgian Underground festival has become a cult night out and a launchpad for musicians.

This year, organisers have promised a new round of rule-breaking live sets, DJ sets, and performances from the artists shaping tomorrow. The festival includes sets from Rimov Rimov, Maya Dhondt, Amina808 and Camilo Donoso.

Find more information here.

Food for thought

Tech and Democracy debate, Full Circle Ixelles, Saturday 31 January

If it’s intellectual stimulation you’re after, an afternoon at Full Circle in Ixelles might be just what the doctor ordered.

On Saturday, Full Circle will hold an ‘Act On’ session hosted by tech analyst Maria Koomen and neuroscientist Nicoleta Prutean. They will discuss the role that technology can play in the weakening and strengthening our democracies.

According to organisers, the session will be “action-oriented”, aiming to bring together experts and an audience willing to take concrete steps to tackle the issue under debate.

Find more information here.

'En Ville!' film festival, various locations, until 1 February

Returning for its seventh edition, this documentary film festival focuses on the idea of territories and borders, both real and imaginary. Through dozens of films – many of which have never been shown to the public before – the festival takes the audience on a journey across these borders.

This year's diverse programme features 27 recent Belgian and international films and 18 Belgian premieres.

Find more information here.

