Severe weather disrupts shipping across Europe

Severe weather across western and northern Europe is disrupting maritime transport, Maersk said on Wednesday, warning customers of extended delays and port congestion.

Many vessels have been forced to halt operations, while several port terminals are running at reduced capacity or have closed completely. As a result, delivery times have been extended, and some docks are becoming overwhelmed.

In Spain, where heavy storms are ongoing, Maersk said multiple Mediterranean terminals have suspended operations, with no clear timeline for reopening.

Northern Europe is also being hit by harsh winter conditions. The company warned of significant disruption at the port of Gdansk in Poland, where snow, ice and freezing temperatures have brought local road traffic to a standstill. Maritime operations at the port have also been severely slowed, further affecting supply chains.

