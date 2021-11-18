   
Average of 28 people dying every day due to Covid-19
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 18 November, 2021
Latest News:
Chocolate, soy milk and beef linked to deforestation...
‘Tired of waiting’: Children and young people go...
‘Bare minimum measures, or complete lockdown,’ says health...
Average of 28 people dying every day due...
EMA begins assessment of Novavax vaccine...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    Most Read
    1
    ‘Bare minimum measures, or complete lockdown,’ says health minister
    2
    Belgium takes broad measures ‘to avoid another lockdown’
    3
    ‘Difficult to predict’ if latest measures will be sufficient, says Van Ranst
    4
    Extra measures are a ‘very cold shower’ for vaccinated, says Bart De Wever
    5
    ‘Jackpotting’ attempt sees 62 ATMs closed in Belgium
    Share article:

    Average of 28 people dying every day due to Covid-19

    Thursday, 18 November 2021

    Credit: Belga

    On average, there were 28 deaths as a result of the coronavirus every day in the past week in Belgium, as Covid cases continue to rise.

    Between 8 and 14 November, an average of 28 people died per day from the virus, up by 23% from last week, according to figures published by the Sciensano Public Health Institute on Thursday morning.

    This brings the total number of deaths since the beginning of the pandemic in Belgium to 26,484.

    During the same period,  an average of 10,494 new coronavirus infections were identified every day, a 27% increase from the previous seven days.

    Aside from during the second wave in October last year, this is the highest number of cases recorded since the start of the pandemic, however, due to the vaccination, the number of Covid-19 deaths is lower than during the second wave, when more than 200 people died every day.

    The number of tests being taken increased by 8% (80,908.6), while the positivity rate has risen by 1.9% since last week, now sitting at 13.8%.

    In light of the worsening situation, and to avoid a lockdown as a result of it, Belgium’s Consultative Committee decided on Wednesday evening to make teleworking compulsory four days a week and to extend the face mask obligation to all places where a Covid Safe Ticket (CST) is required.

    Between 11 and 17 November, an average of 241.1 patients suffering from Covid-19 were admitted to hospitals per day, an 18% increase since the previous week.

    On Wednesday, a total of 2,809 people were in hospitals due to an infection (116 more than on Tuesday), including 568 patients being treated in intensive care (+9), with 297 on a ventilator (+5).

    To cope with the influx of people being hospitalised as a result of the virus, hospitals have been asked to reserve 50% of beds in their intensive care units for Covid-19 patients by Friday.

    Related News

     

    The virus reproduction rate has slightly decreased since last week to 1.12. This figure represents the average number of people infected by each infected person, and when it is above 1, it means that the epidemic is gaining ground in Belgium.

    The incidence, which indicates the number of new cases per 100,000 inhabitants, has increased by 38% and now sits at 1,138.7 over the past 14 days.

    As of Tuesday, more than 8.77 million people in Belgium have received a first dose of the vaccine, representing 88% of the adult population, and 76% of the total population.

    Meanwhile, more than 8.63 million people are fully vaccinated, accounting for 87% of the adult population in Belgium, and 75% of the total population.

    More than 865,000 people have received a booster dose of a coronavirus vaccine, including people from certain vulnerable groups and healthcare workers, to keep the protection against the coronavirus sufficiently high. The general population will receive a booster dose of a coronavirus vaccine next year.

    Latest news

    Chocolate, soy milk and beef linked to deforestation could be banned in EU
    Companies selling products that are linked to deforestation, including coffee, chocolate and beef, may have to prove no forests were cut during ...
    ‘Tired of waiting’: Children and young people go months without critical health services
    Young people and children are “tired of waiting” for critical health services, according to an annual report from the Children’s Rights Commission ...
    ‘Bare minimum measures, or complete lockdown,’ says health minister
    The new coronavirus measures, which were announced by the government on Wednesday evening and will take effect on Saturday, are the bare minimum ...
    EMA begins assessment of Novavax vaccine
    The European Medicines Agency (EMA) announced on Wednesday that it had started assessing an application for EU authorisation of the Covid vaccine ...
    Concerns about future of Belgian railway are premature, government says
    Various mobility organisations have warned that the future of trains in Belgium and the safety of passengers are in peril, but the federal government ...
    Belgium takes broad measures ‘to avoid another lockdown’
    Belgium is once again implementing several strict measures to combat the rapid rise in coronavirus infections, announced Prime Minister Alexander De ...
    ‘Difficult to predict’ if latest measures will be sufficient, says Van Ranst
    It is difficult to predict whether or not the measures announced by the Consultative Committee on Wednesday will be enough to turn the tide, says ...
    Belgium must introduce mandatory vaccination soon, says CD&V
    After the socialist parties spoke out in favour of mandatory vaccination in recent days, the Christian-Democrats CD&V also stated that a general ...
    Extra measures are a ‘very cold shower’ for vaccinated, says Bart De Wever
    While it is logical that new measures are on the agenda, they will be a "very cold shower" for those who thought being vaccinated would lead to more ...
    ‘Jackpotting’ attempt sees 62 ATMs closed in Belgium
    The Belgian bank Argenta will close 62 ATMs in Belgium after an attempted 'jackpotting' of a machine in the Antwerp area. Jackpotting, a method ...
    Flanders will no longer oppose obligation to telework
    The Flemish Government agreed that it will not oppose the introduction of compulsory teleworking for three or four days a week at the Consultative ...
    Anti-vax Belgian local councillor resigns over CST
    A local councillor for Ittre in Wallonia has resigned from the Ecolo party over the use of the Covid Safe Ticket (CST), saying it promotes ...