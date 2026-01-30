New bill gives power to strip Belgian citizenship for serious crimes

N-VA's Jeroen Bergers takes the oath at a plenary session of the chamber with the political declaration of the Belgian Prime Minister at the federal parliament, in Brussels, Tuesday 04 February 2025. Credit: Belga/Eric Lalmand.

A new bill has been approved, allowing courts to strip citizenship from individuals who committed serious crimes, including organised crime, murder and sexual offences.

Until now, those who acquired Belgian citizenship after birth and were found guilty of some crimes that threaten the state, such as terrorism, human trafficking or serious violations of international humanitarian law, if they received a sentence of at least five years, were eligible to lose their citizenship.

The new bill now expands to other types of crime. Organised crime, for instance, if the individual is found to have played a decisive role, or if they are sentenced to more than five years in prison for homicide or sexual offences.

The Belgian government has also given stricter provisions targeting terrorism. Courts will now be required to automatically consider revoking citizenship for dual nationals, even if the prosecutor does not explicitly request it.

Judges who decide not to revoke stripping an individual of Belgian citizenship must provide a reasoned ruling.

The bill prompted heated reactions in Parliament.

Flemish nationalist Jeroen Bergers welcomed the bill, arguing that it strengthens public safety and ensures most serious crimes get the ultimate consequences.

Left-wing opposition, however, criticised the new measure. Socialist Khalil Aouasti described it as "illiberal and ineffective", warning that it risks deepening social divisions.

He argued that the reform amounted to a political concession to the Flemish nationalist party and was hatched by far-right Vlaams Blok.

The government, on the other hand, maintains that the aim is to protect national security and public order.

At the same time, a broader conversation is taking place. The measure, critics argue, undermines equality before the law by creating different legal consequences based on citizenship status.

