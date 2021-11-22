   
Unvaccinated should be banned from clubs, Horeca Vlaanderen argues
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 22 November, 2021
Latest News:
Unvaccinated should be banned from clubs, Horeca Vlaanderen...
Rush hour disappears as teleworking returns...
Brussels riots aftermath: 44 arrests, 3 injured officers...
Belgian PCR test labs can’t cope with influx...
Dott to add 2,000 new rental e-bikes to...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    Most Read
    1
    Brussels riots aftermath: 44 arrests, 3 injured officers and ‘a lot of damage’
    2
    Belgian PCR test labs can’t cope with influx of demand
    3
    Water cannons and tear gas deployed at Brussels march
    4
    560 new contact tracers wanted in Belgium
    5
    Thousands march through Brussels against health measures
    Share article:

    Unvaccinated should be banned from clubs, Horeca Vlaanderen argues

    Monday, 22 November 2021

    By Lauren Walker

    Covid Safe Tickets being checked at the entrance of a club. Credit: Belga

    Horeca Vlaanderen – the umbrella organisation of the hospitality industry in Flanders – has renewed its call to ban people who are not vaccinated from clubs, citing a “dramatic situation.”

    A Covid Safe Ticket (CST) remains compulsory to enjoy Belgian nightlife; however, since Saturday 20 November, face masks are also mandatory for events with more than 50 people. In order for face masks not to be required, nightclubs, discos and dance halls must now require a self-test at the entrance, as well as a valid CST.

    Horeca Vlaanderen already presented its proposal to impose a “2G club principle” where only those who are fully vaccinated or have recently recovered from Covid-19 can enter. This would mean that anyone who has not been fully vaccinated or recovered from the virus would not be allowed to enter a venue, regardless of having a negative test result. The organisation argues that the past weekend’s experiences prove that the current measures are not feasible solutions for the sector.

    Speaking to The Brussels Times, spokesperson of Horeca Vlaanderen Kaatje Lucas described the challenges faced by venues and staff in the nightlife sector: “It is very difficult for establishments to check that face masks are kept on. We also received reports that some people had to queue for two hours before they could go in and be tested.”

    Related News

     

    “That spoils the atmosphere of nightlife which is why we insist on the 2G principle so that people can party safely but also in the most normal way possible.” Lucas added that the number of partygoers also dropped significantly this weekend.

    Horeca Vlaanderen has once again proposed an outright ban on those who are not vaccinated, which many club owners argued would be much more feasible. The organisation hopes that the examples of last weekend will be enough proof to sway ministers.

    This would mean that if unvaccinated people’s CST is scanned, it would no longer show a green screen for entry, even if a negative PCR test has been taken.

    The organisation reported that even before the new measures were introduced, venues and catering services were receiving an influx of cancellations. It argues that these rules must be standardised across all venues.

    Latest news

    Rush hour disappears as teleworking returns
    Rush hour on Monday morning was quieter than normal on the main roads in the north of the country, according to the Flemish Traffic Centre (Vlaams ...
    Brussels riots aftermath: 44 arrests, 3 injured officers and ‘a lot of damage’
    On Sunday, an estimated 35,000 people took to the streets of Brussels to protest against the stricter coronavirus measures introduced to curb the ...
    Belgian PCR test labs can’t cope with influx of demand
    Laboratories that have to analyse PCR tests in Belgium are being overrun, and are saying they can't keep up with the increasing number of tests that ...
    Dott to add 2,000 new rental e-bikes to Brussels by end of year
    European micro-mobility company Dott is expanding its Brussels fleet with the addition of 2,000 new e-bikes by the end of the year. Dott’s blue ...
    Qatar 2022: Belgian Football Union’s partners need to sign human rights charter
    Enterprises wishing to partner with the Belgian Football Union for the 2022 Football World Cup in Qatar will need to sign a human rights charter, CEO ...
    New bill sets fixed fees for residence permits
    The Cabinet of Ministers has approved a draft royal decree setting fixed amounts for applications for various types of residence permits. The ...
    Water cannons and tear gas deployed at Brussels march
    Police have used water cannons and tear gas to dispel demonstrators at the march against the current coronavirus measures in Brussels, according to ...
    560 new contact tracers wanted in Belgium
    Rising coronavirus infections mean that HR services provider Randstad is looking for 560 contact tracers for call centres in the Bruges, Ghent, Ypres ...
    Thousands march through Brussels against health measures
    Tens of thousands of people gathered at 1:00 PM on Sunday in front of Brussels North Station for a "Together for Freedom" demonstration. Belga ...
    Cabinet increases expense-allowance for volunteers
    Belgium's Council of Ministers has decided to increase the maximum amounts payable to volunteers who provide logistical assistance or help vaccinate ...
    Coronavirus: Seven arrested in The Hague, five police officers injured
    Riot police deployed on Saturday “to restore order” in The Hague arrested seven persons after rioters set off fireworks and destroyed traffic lights ...
    Bayern Munich imposes pay cut on quarantined unvaccinated players
    Bayern Munich has decided to reduce the salaries of unvaccinated footballers quarantined after coming into contact with persons infected with the ...