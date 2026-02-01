Over 80% of registered cats in Flanders are sterilised

A cat named apollon chilling on a sofa. Credit: Anas El Baye

Over 555,000 cats have been sterilised or neutered in Flanders, representing 82% of registered cats, according to data from the CatID database.

These figures were released following a request by Flemish MP Mieke Claes (N-VA) to Animal Welfare Minister Ben Weyts (N-VA). Claes emphasised the importance of sterilisation, stating that an unsterilised cat can have thousands of offspring in just a few years. Without consistent sterilisation efforts, the cat population could rise sharply in a short time.

Minister Weyts previously announced plans for a new campaign this year to encourage adherence to the sterilisation law. The initiative will specifically target groups such as young people and Muslims, as resistance within the Muslim community has been attributed to certain interpretations of the Quran.

Mieke Claes has supported the campaign as a necessary measure. She highlighted that sterilisation is crucial to controlling the cat population effectively. While acknowledging the positive results—over 80% of registered cats being sterilised—she stressed the need for ongoing education and awareness. Increasing knowledge about the sterilisation requirement and promoting behavioural changes remain essential, Claes concluded.

