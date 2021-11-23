   
Flemish ports should prepare for possible Scottish independence, says Jambon
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 23 November, 2021
Latest News:
Flemish ports should prepare for possible Scottish independence,...
New coronavirus restrictions spark violent protests in the...
One Belgian injured in Bulgaria bus crash that...
‘Worst-case scenario’: Covid could cause another 4,500 deaths...
Belgium in Brief: Enter At Your Own Risk...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    Most Read
    1
    Belgium in Brief: Enter At Your Own Risk
    2
    Brussels mayor: ‘Don’t come to city’s winter festival if unvaccinated’
    3
    Investigation uncovers Belgian doctor falsified 2,000 CSTs
    4
    More than 15,000 new coronavirus infections recorded every day
    5
    Belgium named 6th best country for non-native English
    Share article:

    Flemish ports should prepare for possible Scottish independence, says Jambon

    Tuesday, 23 November 2021

    By Orlando Whitehead

    Zeebrugge port. Credit: Belga

    Flemish ports should prepare for the possible independence of Scotland from the United Kingdom, Flemish Minister-President Jan Jambon said on Monday following a meeting in Edinburgh with the Scottish Prime Minister Nicola Sturgeon.

    Scottish independence has long been a political can of worms with critics and proponents making their points ever-more vocally. Sturgeon is head of the pro-independence Scottish National Party and hopes for a referendum in 2023. The matter of Scottish independence had already been put to the vote in 2014 when it failed by 55% to 45%.

    However, support for leaving the United Kingdom has risen greatly in recent years, most notably driven by the UK’s departure from the the EU – something that just 35% of Scots voted in favour of. Many in Scotland have been angered by the economic difficulties brought on by losing access to the EU’s Single Market, as well as no longer enjoying freedom of movement within the Schengen Area.

    Yet despite polls indicating that, were a referendum to be held now, Scotland would likely vote to leave the UK, it is far less certain whether the nation would be allowed to rejoin the EU – particularly in light of the Catalan bid for independence from Spain which sparked significant civil and political unrest both in Spain and across the continent.

    Antwerp port. Credit: Belga

    EU leaders generally distanced themselves from the divisive affair but it would be highly unlikely that Catalonia would be accepted as an independent state by the EU and even less so that Catalonia could become an EU member independently. To allow Scotland to do so would therefore set a contentious precedent.

    Notwithstanding these controversial uncertainties, Jambon cited the increased trade that Scotland rejoining the EU would entail and spoke of Scottish exports that would no longer pass via England (with the complicated customs checks now in force) but “could come directly to Europe by boat.” Jambon highlighted this “enormous opportunity that Antwerp and Zeebrugge should start preparing for,” Belga News Agency reported. He stated that “Our ports should be ready to become the principal trade link for Scotland.”

    The Flemish premier is currently making a trip to the UK as a mission to bolster trade entering Belgian ports. This is especially pertinent as the repercussions of the Brexit decision continue to impact EU-UK trade. On the UK side, this has meant stricter customs checks that have interrupted supply chains – particularly for foodstuffs.

    Related Posts

    But in Belgium, Brexit has brought some economic advantages in the shape of companies moving their operations from the UK to facilitate easier trade on the continent. Flanders has seen a reported 183% jump in UK investment projects in the first six months of 2021, compared to last year. These investments have an estimated value of €2 billion.

    Antwerp councillor Annick De Ridder (N-VA) expressed the desire to harness the full economic windfall that Brexit could bring by making Flanders attractive to UK investors: “We believe that there are even more economic opportunities… Just look at all the HGVs that pass through the Channel Tunnel. If they were to instead take a boat to our ports they could declare their cargo six hours in advance and make huge time savings.”

    Latest news

    New coronavirus restrictions spark violent protests in the EU
    The demonstrations during last weekend in several European cities deteriorated in Brussels and Rotterdam to riots that raised questions about the ...
    One Belgian injured in Bulgaria bus crash that killed at least 45
    One Belgian man was among the dozens of people injured in a deadly bus accident that took place near Bulgaria's capital Sofia on Monday night. So ...
    ‘Worst-case scenario’: Covid could cause another 4,500 deaths in Belgium
    If Belgium were to abandon all coronavirus restrictions and vaccinations, the virus "could cause another 4,500 deaths and 15,000 new hospital ...
    Belgium in Brief: Enter At Your Own Risk
    Contrary to other big Belgian cities like Ghent and Leuven, Brussels will not be cancelling its 'Winter Wonders' Christmas event this year. ...
    Anti-Covid protest organisers accuse police of initiating violence at riots
    The activist group behind the authorised protest which turned into a riot on Sunday in Brussels has lodged a complaint against the police for their ...
    ‘Pandemic Law’: Belgium faces another lawsuit for privacy breach
    A new complaint has been filed against the Belgian state for infringing on European GDPR rules to safeguard individual privacy. The anonymous ...
    Brussels mayor: ‘Don’t come to city’s winter festival if unvaccinated’
    Brussels mayor Philippe Close has appealed to non-vaccinated people to stay away from the city's Winter Wonders festivities and the Christmas market ...
    De Croo in quarantine after attending ceremony to terrorism victims
    Yesterday (22 November), Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo and his French counterpart Jean Castex paid homage to the victims of the terrorist ...
    Investigation uncovers Belgian doctor falsified 2,000 CSTs
    A doctor from Wallonia will be prosecuted for falsifying some 2,000 Covid Safe Tickets (CST) by encoding non-existent vaccinations into the system. ...
    More than 15,000 new coronavirus infections recorded every day
    The average number of new coronavirus cases being recorded per day in Belgium has surpassed 15,000, while more than 650 Covid-19 patients are being ...
    Belgium named 6th best country for non-native English
    Belgium has once again moved up the rankings in an international list of countries that are best for non-native English speakers, landing in 6th ...
    Unvaccinated should be banned from clubs, Horeca Vlaanderen argues
    Horeca Vlaanderen – the umbrella organisation of the hospitality industry in Flanders – has renewed its call to ban people who are not vaccinated ...