Greenland expects 'concrete results' from talks with United States

Greenland's Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen speaks to the media after a meeting with the Danish Prime Minister in Nuuk, Greenland, on January 23, 2026. Credit: Belga / AFP

Greenland expects "concrete results" from ongoing discussions with the United States, said the island’s Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen during the opening of the winter session of the Greenlandic Parliament on Monday.

"The dialogue is underway, and the Naalakkersuisut (the Greenlandic government) will work with determination to ensure that it leads to concrete results," Greenlandic Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen told the press.

A working group of senior officials from Denmark, Greenland, and the US held their first meeting on 28 January in Washington.

The dialogues followed the US President Donald Trump's threat of a military takeover of Greenland, which prompted one of the most serious crises in NATO's history.

Trump later announced that he had reached a "framework" for the future agreement with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, after their closed-door meeting at the World Economic Forum in Davos last week.

After the working group meeting on 28 January, Danish Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen expressed cautious optimism for future developments, describing a meeting as "constructive."

Nielsen stressed that discussions with the Trump administration must take place alongside strengthening "close dialogue with Western countries" and cooperation with the European Union. "We are not alone, and we are protected. All EU countries support us," he said.

He reiterated that Greenland "cannot be bought or sold", rejecting any suggestions regarding a transfer of sovereignty, a stance shared by Denmark and Greenland.

