CD&V proposes raising income ceiling for survivor's pension scheme

Nahima Lanjri(CD&V), during a plenary session of the Chamber at the Federal Parliament in Brussels on Thursday, 29 January 2026. Belga / Dirk Waem

The Flemish Christian Democrats (CD&V) have proposed raising the income limits for eligibility for a survivor's pension following the death of a spouse.

Survivor’s pension provides financial support to those who lose their spouse, compensating for the deceased partner's income.

In CD&V's view, the current system discourages widowed individuals, especially those without dependent children, from working.

While recipients can combine this pension with income from work, there are strict limits.

Individuals without dependent children lose their survivor's pension if they earn more than €24,289 gross annually or €2,024 gross monthly.

For those with dependent children, the ceiling is higher, €36,434 gross annually, with an additional €6,072 per child starting from the second child.

The income ceiling for recipients with children was increased in 2022, widening the gap between limits for individuals with and without children, CD&V noted.

"It is essential that those who work are rewarded for it, even when a partner's income disappears after their death. A system that incentivises working less or stopping work entirely rather than continuing is flawed," said CD&V MP Nahima Lanjri.

Related News