Belgium's first pension cut for unemployed people comes into force

A caricature of Prime Minister De Wever pictured at a march of workers called by unions to denounce the consequences of federal government measures, in Gent, on Tuesday 25 November 2025. The action is part of large strike in all public services from today, after the start yesterday in public transport and larger actions in all sectors, public and private tomorrow. BELGA PHOTO NICOLAS MAETERLINCK

Belgium's Federal Government has introduced changes that reduce pension accrual for unemployed individuals, effective since late last week.

Anyone who becomes unemployed or retires early on unemployment benefits (SWT) after 1 February 2025 will build up less pension during that period.

This measure, enacted by the De Wever government, limits pension accrual for periods of unemployment and early retirement, depending on factors such as household situation and the length of unemployment.

While pension rights will still be accrued during unemployment, the calculation will now be less favourable. It will be based on what a low-earner earns annually—around €33,000.

This "limited fictitious wage" will apply to all periods of unemployment starting from 1 February 2025. Those who begin receiving pensions from 2027 onwards will be the first to experience the impact.

Only unemployment periods from 1 February 2025 will count less towards pensions. For those nearing retirement with many years of unemployment behind them, this adjustment will make no difference.

However, starting next year, early retirees will face stricter regulations if they lack 35 career years, including at least 156 days worked annually and a total of 7,020 worked days.

Related News