Second Belgian baby falls ill due to recalled Nestlé product

An illustrative image of an infant feeding from the bottle. Credit: Omar Haj Kadour / AFP

The second baby has been infected with cereulide in Flanders, the Flemish Government's Department of Care announced on Tuesday.

In early January, the first baby fell ill in the north of the country after consuming one of Nestlé's infant formula products.

The company issued a global recall of certain baby formula products, amid concerns that they contain a toxin which can cause food poisoning.

Austria’s Federal Ministry of Health, shared by the NGO Foodwatch in Austria and France, stated that over 800 products were recalled.

The second baby, aged a few months, fell ill in mid-January. Shortly before the onset of symptoms, he had also consumed a product that had been recalled. Laboratory analysis subsequently confirmed that it was indeed a case of cereulide contamination.

The child has since recovered, according to the Department of Health.

