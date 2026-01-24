Danone recalls certain infant milk in Belgium and France

Illustrative image. Credit: Wikimedia Commons

The French food giant Danone has issued a recall for two batches of infant formula in France, expanding its precautionary actions after similar recalls in Singapore last weekend.

Danone stated that this decision was based on new recommendations from a European authority and involves two specific products: Gallia Calisma Relais 1 (0–6 months) – 830g tins with a minimum durability date of 13/10/2026, EAN code: 3041091725943, and Blédilait 1 (0–6 months) – 400g tins with a minimum durability date of 29/10/2026, EAN code: 3041091470966.

The company described the action as voluntary and aimed at ensuring the highest safety standards and adhering to the latest recommendations in certain countries. It reassured consumers that its routine checks and targeted analyses confirm the safety and regulatory compliance of its products.

Recent recalls by other major manufacturers, Nestlé and Lactalis, have also targeted infant milk products in multiple countries, including France, Germany, Italy, and markets as far-reaching as China, Australia, and Greece. The recalls are tied to concerns about potential contamination with cereulide, a toxin produced by Bacillus cereus bacteria, which can cause severe vomiting.

Authorities in France are conducting investigations into the deaths of two infants who consumed infant formula recalled by Nestlé, though no direct causality has been established. In Belgium, an infant in Flanders fell ill earlier this month after consuming a recalled Nestlé product.

Sources close to the case revealed that the issue originates from ARA oil manufactured by Chinese producer Cabio Biotech, which is suspected to have led to the potential presence of cereulide in the affected formula batches.

