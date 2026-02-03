X offices in Paris searched by police with Musk summoned for 'interrogation'

'The people voted for major government reform' claims a post by Elon Musk's X profile account is displayed on a smartphone with Elon musk profile in the background, December 20, 2024. Credit: Belga

French police have raided the offices of the US social media company X (formerly Twitter) in Paris, according to a statement issued by the prosecutor’s office on Tuesday.

Owner Elon Musk and former CEO Linda Yaccarino have been summoned by the Paris Prosecutor’s Office for a "voluntary interview" on 20 April, the office confirmed in a statement

Searches are currently underway at X’s offices in France, the statement said, confirming local reports.

The year-long investigation was launched in early 2025, after the prosecutor's office received complaints regarding its algorithms.

The raid on Tuesday was linked into alleged abuse of algorithms, but also the fraudulent data extraction by X or its executives.

This inquiry has since widened following further reports about the operation of Grok, the platform’s artificial intelligence system.

The investigation was conducted by the Paris Public Prosecutor’s Office with the support of the French Gendarmerie’s cybercrime unit (UNCyber) and Europol.

Europol supported the investigation through its European Cybercrime Centre (EC3), providing specialised cybercrime expertise and deploying an analyst on the ground in Paris to assist national authorities.

The European Union's law enforcement agency said it stands ready to continue supporting the French authorities as the investigation progresses.

Related News