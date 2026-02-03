Russian strikes do not demonstrate 'serious' commitment to peace, says NATO chief

Secretary General of NATO Mark Rutte addresses members of the Ukrainian parliament in Kyiv, on February 3, 2026, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Andrii Nesterenko / AFP

"Russian attacks do not signal seriousness about peace," said NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, who has arrived in Kyiv hours after the city was pounded by a Russian strike.

On the night of 3 February, Russia launched its largest strike this year, hitting Ukraine's energy infrastructure, leaving hundreds of thousands without heating amid freezing temperatures.

Speaking before Ukraine's Parliament ahead of his meeting with President Volodymyr Zelensky, Rutte condemned Russia's attack on Ukraine and reaffirmed NATO's commitment to Ukraine's security.

Addressing the resilience of the Ukrainian people nearly four years into the Russian invasion, he stressed the importance of Ukraine’s security for Europe and called on allied nations to increase their contributions.

He particularly called on NATO member states to "offer whatever they can" for air defence, as Kyiv lacks resources to fight off Russia's overwhelming attacks on energy facilities.

Rutte's visit precedes another round of peace negotiations between Kyiv, Moscow and Washington delegations set to begin on Wednesday in Abu Dhabi.

"Some European Allies have announced that they will deploy troops to Ukraine after a deal is reached. Troops on the ground, jets in the air, ships on the Black Sea. The United States will be the backstop, others have vowed to support in other ways," Rutte said in Parliament.

"The security guarantees are solid, and this is crucial – because we know that getting to an agreement to end this terrible war will require difficult choices," he said.

Control over Ukraine's Donbas region remains the key milestone for negotiations, as Moscow demands that Ukraine cede the territory it still holds. This region is particularly important for Ukraine's defence line and has proved difficult for Russian forces to capture.

Rutte also noted that he recognises that "a focus on other global events might have caused concern," likely referring to US President Donald Trump's plea to take over Greenland. To that, he reassured that NATO's attention has not been diverted. "Ukraine is and will remain essential to our security," he said.

