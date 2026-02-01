Peace negotiations resume between Kyiv, Moscow and Washington

Illustrative image. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks to Donald Trump. Credit: Belga

Direct negotiations between Kyiv, Moscow, and Washington to find a resolution to the war in Ukraine will resume on Wednesday in Abu Dhabi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced.

Zelenskyy stated on X that the next trilateral meetings are scheduled for 4 and 5 February in Abu Dhabi.

He emphasised that Ukraine is prepared for substantive discussions, with hopes that the outcome will bring the country closer to a dignified and definitive end to the conflict.

On Saturday, Zelenskyy had revealed that Kyiv was preparing for meetings in the upcoming week to advance negotiations, after an originally planned meeting for Sunday in Abu Dhabi was postponed.

The first round of known direct negotiations between Ukrainian, Russian, and US representatives under the American plan to end the war took place in Abu Dhabi on 23–24 January.

Separately, Kremlin envoy for economic issues Kirill Dmitriev met on Saturday in Florida with US special representative Steve Witkoff, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, and President Joe Biden’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner.

Both sides described the meeting, part of US-mediated efforts to resolve the war, as “constructive,” though no specifics about the talks were disclosed.

