   
No parties, closing hour for bars: experts recommend these measures tomorrow
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 25 November, 2021
Latest News:
No parties, closing hour for bars: experts recommend...
Belgium will take ‘strong measures’ across all sectors...
Brussels agrees on ‘urgently needed’ taxi plan reform...
Next Consultative Committee brought forward to tomorrow...
Belgium could enter ‘lockdown light’ soon, says Van...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    Most Read
    1
    Belgium will take ‘strong measures’ across all sectors tomorrow
    2
    Next Consultative Committee brought forward to tomorrow
    3
    Belgium could enter ‘lockdown light’ soon, says Van Ranst
    4
    Uber demonstration closes off Brussels tunnels
    5
    Uber shuts down in Brussels from Friday evening
    Share article:

    No parties, closing hour for bars: experts recommend these measures tomorrow

    Thursday, 25 November 2021

    By Maïthé Chini

    Credit: Belga

    The GEMS expert group, which advises the government, delivered a new report to the authorities with recommendations for additional measures to be taken by the Consultative Committee on Friday.

    The advice, which was seen by several Belgian newspapers, will be discussed by the core cabinet – consisting of the Prime Minister and deputy prime ministers – on Thursday evening before being on the table of the Committee on Friday morning.

    “The degree of occupancy in the hospitals’ intensive care units – with 659 beds taken by Covid patients – is worse than the worst-case scenario that the experts presented last week,” said Prime Minister Alexander De Croo, while announcing that the meeting would be brought forward.

    In the report, the experts suggested a “cooling-off period” with a number of strict measures of at least three to four weeks (meaning, until just before Christmas). These measures are being recommended:

    • In the hospitality industry, groups of a maximum of four people should be seated per table, unless it concerns a bigger household. Restaurants and bars would have to close their doors at midnight.
    • Indoor events where there is a lot of movement (such as parties, nightclubs or concerts where the audience is not seated) would be banned. Outdoor events would be allowed, but only until midnight.
    • Private parties should be cancelled, although an exception could be made for weddings and funerals.
    • Shopping will have to be done alone again, to avoid crowds in shopping centres.
    • The rules for vaccinated people who have had a high-risk contact should also be tightened: instead of being tested on day 1 and 7 after the contact, they would only be tested on day 5. However, pending the result, their Covid Safe Ticket (CST) would be suspended.
    • Sports activities should be allowed to continue, but there is a strong recommendation to do maximum outdoor sports. Additionally, an audience would not be allowed.
    • In schools, a stricter testing policy should be implemented, and classes should be closed from three confirmed cases (instead of four now). All activities and trips outside the school should be cancelled.

    While the experts also pointed out that private life is a major driver of the epidemic, they are sticking to a recommendation to limit social contacts as much as possible, even if they have been vaccinated.

    Related Posts

     

    For now, these proposed rules are only recommendations, as it is ultimately up to the Consultative Committee tomorrow to decide on new measures.

    Federal Health Minister Frank Vandenbroucke already stated that “strong measures” would be needed “across all sectors” which will take effect immediately.

    “We will have to limit the riskiest activities the most, or even stop them,” he added. “We should not point fingers at each other. Have we not yet understood that we are all in the same boat?”

    The Committee meeting will be held digitally from 8:00 AM on Friday, and will be followed by a press conference to announce the latest changes, a spokesperson for De Croo told The Brussels Times.

    Latest news

    Belgium will take ‘strong measures’ across all sectors tomorrow
    Belgium will take strong measures across all sectors at the Consultative Committee meeting, which was brought forward to Friday morning, announced ...
    Brussels agrees on ‘urgently needed’ taxi plan reform
    On Thursday afternoon, the Brussels regional government came to an agreement on reforms to the paid passenger transport sector, which was urgently ...
    Next Consultative Committee brought forward to tomorrow
    Belgium's next Consultative Committee meeting is being brought forward to Friday to discuss stricter measures to stop the continuing rise of the ...
    Belgium could enter ‘lockdown light’ soon, says Van Ranst
    Belgium is likely to introduce a "lockdown light" in the fight against the fourth wave of coronavirus infections soon, according to virologist Marc ...
    Commission urges members states to start booster vaccination to ensure safe travel in the EU
    The European Commission announced today a proposal for an update of the rules on coordination of safe and free movement in the EU in response to the ...
    Men speak far more than women in Walloon Parliament
    After a detailed analysis of dialogue from the Walloon Parliament in 2020, it has been found that a staggering 82.4% of speech comes from male ...
    EMA approves Pfizer vaccine for children under 12
    On Wednesday, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has approved the Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus vaccine for children aged 5 to 11 years, it announced. ...
    Belgium confirms promise to return looted object during Congo visit
    Belgium has said it will look into returning all goods and works of art from the colonial period, which could result in thousands of objects being ...
    Belgium in Brief: Your Driver Won’t Be Arriving Soon?
    From tomorrow 6:00 PM, Uber will disappear from the Brussels-Capital Region, it announced yesterday. The decision follows a ruling by the Brussels ...
    Uber demonstration closes off Brussels tunnels
    A demonstration by drivers linked to the Uber app is disrupting traffic and resulted in the closure of multiple tunnels on Thursday morning in ...
    Infected people can soon log high-risk contacts online themselves
    Belgium is looking to streamline its test and trace system, as centres tasked with reaching out to high-risk contacts of infected people are ...
    Doctor suspected of falsifying 2,000 CSTs arrested
    A doctor from the Liège region suspected of issuing 2,000 false coronavirus vaccination certificates to create fake Covid Safe Tickets (CST) was ...