   
Belgium records highest number of new cases since start of pandemic
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 26 November, 2021
Latest News:
Belgium records highest number of new cases since...
Nearly half a million of lives saved by...
What’s on the table for the Consultative Committee...
No parties, closing hour for bars: experts recommend...
Belgium will take ‘strong measures’ across all sectors...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    Most Read
    1
    What’s on the table for the Consultative Committee this morning?
    2
    No parties, closing hour for bars: experts recommend these measures tomorrow
    3
    Belgium will take ‘strong measures’ across all sectors tomorrow
    4
    Belgium could enter ‘lockdown light’ soon, says Van Ranst
    5
    Belgium in Brief: Your Driver Won’t Be Arriving Soon?
    Share article:

    Belgium records highest number of new cases since start of pandemic

    Friday, 26 November 2021

    Credit: Belga

    An average of 16,762 infections per day is now recorded in Belgium, with an absolute record of more than 25,000 infections in one day last Monday, according to figures published by the Sciensano public health institute on Friday morning.

    Despite the measures that took effect last weekend, the number of Covid-19 infections in Belgium continues to rise sharply. Between 16 and 22 November, an average of 16,762 people was infected with the virus every day, an increase of 48% from the previous seven days.

    On Monday 22 November, a total of 25,365 infections was recorded, which is the highest figure across all coronavirus waves in Belgium.

    The previous record stood on 27 October, when at least 22,221 people had tested positive. In total, over 1.7 million people in Belgium have been infected with Covid-19 since the start of the pandemic.

    Related News:

     

    In the week from 16 to 22 November, over 110,100 tests were taken every day, 33% more than a week earlier. The reproduction number stands at 1.23 – still above 1, which means that the epidemic is growing in strength.

    The positivity ratio (the number of positive cases per 100 tests taken) is 15.9%, an increase of 1.8%. In practice, this means that nearly two out of every ten people who get tested receive a positive result.

    Between 19 and 25 November, a daily average of 303 people was also admitted to hospital, an increase of 22%.

    A total of 3,462 patients are now in hospital (+21%), of whom 669 people are in the intensive care unit (+16%). Additionally, 363 Covid-19 patients are in an artificial coma on life support.

    The number of deaths also continues to rise, as an average of 36 people died every day as a result of Covid-19 last week, 16% more than a week earlier. In total, there have been over 26,793 Covid deaths in Belgium since the start of the pandemic.

    Latest news

    Nearly half a million of lives saved by COVID-19 vaccination in Europe, new study shows
    A new study published on Thursday estimates that at least 470,000 lives have been saved among those aged 60 years and over since the start of ...
    What’s on the table for the Consultative Committee this morning?
    Just over a week after the previous meeting, Belgium’s Consultative Committee will meet again this morning to take stricter measures to stop the ...
    No parties, closing hour for bars: experts recommend these measures tomorrow
    The GEMS expert group, which advises the government, delivered a new report to the authorities with recommendations for additional measures to be ...
    Belgium will take ‘strong measures’ across all sectors tomorrow
    Belgium will take strong measures across all sectors at the Consultative Committee meeting, which was brought forward to Friday morning, announced ...
    Brussels agrees on ‘urgently needed’ taxi plan reform
    On Thursday afternoon, the Brussels regional government came to an agreement on reforms to the paid passenger transport sector, which was urgently ...
    Next Consultative Committee brought forward to tomorrow
    Belgium's next Consultative Committee meeting is being brought forward to Friday to discuss stricter measures to stop the continuing rise of the ...
    Belgium could enter ‘lockdown light’ soon, says Van Ranst
    Belgium is likely to introduce a "lockdown light" in the fight against the fourth wave of coronavirus infections soon, according to virologist Marc ...
    Commission urges members states to start booster vaccination to ensure safe travel in the EU
    The European Commission announced today a proposal for an update of the rules on coordination of safe and free movement in the EU in response to the ...
    Men speak far more than women in Walloon Parliament
    After a detailed analysis of dialogue from the Walloon Parliament in 2020, it has been found that a staggering 82.4% of speech comes from male ...
    EMA approves Pfizer vaccine for children under 12
    On Wednesday, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has approved the Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus vaccine for children aged 5 to 11 years, it announced. ...
    Belgium confirms promise to return looted object during Congo visit
    Belgium has said it will look into returning all goods and works of art from the colonial period, which could result in thousands of objects being ...
    Belgium in Brief: Your Driver Won’t Be Arriving Soon?
    From tomorrow 6:00 PM, Uber will disappear from the Brussels-Capital Region, it announced yesterday. The decision follows a ruling by the Brussels ...