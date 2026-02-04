More Belgian companies are offering mobility budgets to their employees

Car-free Sunday. Credit: Brussels Mobility

The number of companies offering employees mobility budgets has increased by 31% compared to 2024, according to data released by HR specialist Acerta on Wednesday.

This travel benefit, introduced in 2019, allows employees who are entitled to a company car to instead opt for a mobility budget if their employer offers it.

This money can be used to lease a smaller, greener car, to pay for sustainable modes of transport such as cycling and public transport, or even to pay your rent.

Currently, its implementation is voluntary for employers, but it will be mandatory for companies with over 50 employees starting in 2027 and for SMEs with fewer than 15 employees starting in 2028.

However, the Acerta survey reveals that there is still considerable uncertainty about the new rules. Six out of ten small businesses firmly oppose the mandatory implementation. More than 68% of small businesses would not introduce a mobility budget if it weren't mandatory for them.

While the number of companies offering the budget is growing, the absolute figures remain low. Acerta reports that just over 4.5 out of 100 companies with company cars now provide this option, compared to around 3.4 out of 100 in 2024.

Among businesses with company cars and at least 50 employees - those obligated to implement the budget by 2027 - more than one in ten (12.76%) already offers it.

"Smaller businesses are particularly concerned about the administrative burden or additional costs that the mobility budget will entail," explains Charlotte Thijs of Acerta.

Acerta's data also shows that employees with mobility budgets are increasingly choosing sustainable transport solutions such as bicycles, public transport, or shared mobility.

The Federal Government's preliminary draft still needs to receive advice from the Council of State, the Central Economic Council, and the National Labour Council. Then it can be debated and voted on in parliament.

