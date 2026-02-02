Unions fear job losses at Antwerp and Ostend airports

Airside services during an emergency exercise at Brussels Airport in Zaventem. Credit: Belga

The socialist union ACOD (CGSP) has uncovered documents suggesting possible restructuring at Antwerp and Ostend airports, its secretary-general Jan Van Wesemael revealed on Monday.

"As soon as concrete plans that may have an impact on staff are drawn up, they must first be submitted for consultation," Van Wesemael said, fearing the announcement of job losses.

"Restructuring cannot be done quietly and after the deed. Public infrastructure cannot be managed as if it were a mere commercial enterprise," he added.

The documents in question were reportedly temporarily accessible via the internal network of the two airports and belonged to a French mobility company.

Egis a ACOD, called for "complete transparency" regarding Egis' internal documents. In response, Egis said that the documents were part of a draft proposal, and no decisions have been made.

"These documents are being prepared for possible restructuring at Ostend-Bruges and Antwerp-Deurne airports. We have urgently requested a consultation to obtain explanations," said Van Wesemael.

The unions expressed concerns about the mixed staffing model at these airports, which belong to the Flemish government and employ both civil servants and private-sector workers.

The regional airports have not issued any response at the time of publication.

