One in four Belgian drivers text while driving

One in four Belgian drivers reads or sends text messages while driving, according to the survey across 11 European countries conducted by the road safety institute Vias.

According to the survey's findings, one in ten Belgian drivers reports participating in work meetings while behind the wheel, and 6% admit to watching films or series as they drive.

Texting while driving increases the risk of an accident by six times, the study found. According to Vias, texting is even more dangerous than talking on a mobile phone while driving. Holding a phone while making a call doubles the risk of an accident.

86% of drivers also admitted they sometimes take their eyes off the road for more than two seconds, increasing the risks of an accident by seven times.

In response, Federal Mobility Minister Jean-Luc Crucke(Les Engagés) and the Minister of Justice, Anneleen Van Bossuyt(N-VA) and the Minister of Interior, Bernard Quintin(MR), will set up a task force to explore the use of cameras to detect distracted drivers and investigate necessary technical and legislative measures.

Starting Tuesday, police will intensify checks targeting distracted driving. Vias revealed that 110,894 drivers were fined for using mobile phones behind the wheel in 2024, averaging more than 300 fines a day.

Each year, mobile phone use at the wheel leads to 50 deaths and 4,500 injuries on Belgian roads.

