Belgian man arrested for sexually assaulting child near Disneyland Paris

Illustration shows Eurodisney Paris, Thursday 11 June 2015. Credit: Belga

A man, 39, from Ranst, Belgium, was detained in France over alleged sexual offences against a 13-year-old boy, during a trip to Disneyland in Paris.

Further investigations will be conducted in Belgium, the Antwerp Public Prosecutor's Office confirmed Tuesday evening.

The incident happened back in December last year and was reported in French media. However, it was only now revealed that the suspect and the victim were Belgian. The victim was the son of a friend.

The alleged assault took place in a hotel near the amusement park.

The Antwerp Public Prosecutor's Office has requested the suspect's extradition. The French Public Prosecutor's Office has agreed to a further investigation conducted in Belgium.

