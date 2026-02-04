Belgium boosts air defence with new drones from US

MQ-9B remotely piloted aircraft system, parked at the Air Base in Florennes, on September 23, 2025. Credit: Nicolas Tucat / AFP

The Belgian Air Force received its second and third MQ‑9B SkyGuardian drones on Monday.

Two of the first three drones will be involved in Belgium's first international deployment set to begin in May 2026, according to the Defence Ministry.

The MQ-9B SkyGuardian is a multi-mission remotely piloted aircraft (RPA) manufactured by General Atomics Aeronautical Systems (GA-ASI) in the United States.

The drones arrived at Beauvechain, aboard Antonov 124-100M, one of the largest cargo planes in the world, before being transported to the Florennes Air Base.

Measuring 11 metres in length and 24 metres in wingspan, these drones will be used for intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance missions.

Belgium has ordered six MQ‑9B drones in total. The first one arrived at the end of September. Then, the Defence Ministry inaugurated new, specialised facilities at Florennes Air Base to accommodate and operate these drones.

The MQ‑9B can be remotely piloted from a ground control station, fly at altitudes of up to 12,000 metres, and remain airborne for up to 40 hours.

Related News