Brussels' social welfare centre first to receive 'diversity' label

The entrance of the local Public Centre for Social Welfare in Brussels, on Friday, 9 January 2026. Belga / Dirk Waem

The Public Centre for Social Welfare (CPAS/OCMW) of the City of Brussels has received the Diversity label from the Brussels Region.

The award recognises employers that promote equality of opportunities, professional inclusion, and skill development.

David Weytsman, president of the CPAS of the City of Brussels, stated that this is the first time a CPAS within the Brussels Region has earned this distinction.

He highlighted that the award acknowledges years of efforts aimed at making the CPAS a responsible and inclusive employer open to diverse talents and backgrounds.

"This recognition is above all a testament to the hard work and dedication of our teams in helping everyone develop their skills, integrate into working life on a long-term basis and become more independent," said CPAS President, David Weytsman (MR), on Wednesday, announcing the award.

Related News