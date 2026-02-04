Police in Brussels will soon have live access to CCTV on public transport

Illustration picture shows a police surveillance cameras. Credit: Belga/Nicolas Maeterlinck

Belgian police will soon have real-time access to surveillance footage from Brussels public transport operator STIB-MIVB and rail network manager Infrabel.

The move was announced by Interior and Security Minister Bernard Quintin (MR) on Wednesday amid ongoing police reforms.

In recent months, local and federal police have been able to monitor live footage from ANPR cameras of Belgian national railway operator SNCB-NMBS in train stations and their surroundings.

By the end of 2026, police aim to expand their reach through the use of STIB cameras, and of railway infrastructure service Infrabel.

The expansion will grant police live access to approximately 3,000 cameras. Until now, police could only request recorded footage from SNCB, STIB, and Infrabel after incidents had occurred.

Local authorities have long called for real-time access to surveillance footage to enable quicker responses during emergencies or security threats.

Related News