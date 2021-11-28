   
Efficacy of vaccines against new variant known in a few weeks, virologist says
Twitter Facebook
Sunday, 28 November, 2021
Latest News:
Efficacy of vaccines against new variant known in...
Scientists could have communicated better during pandemic, survey...
Closing borders and new travel restrictions: Countries react...
Several rush hour train services to be scrapped...
Europe’s largest vintage clothes store is in Ghent...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    Most Read
    1
    Closing borders and new travel restrictions: Countries react to Omicron variant
    2
    Europe’s largest vintage clothes store is in Ghent this weekend
    3
    ‘Not feasible’: Doctors refuse to follow new testing strategy
    4
    Flanders introduces ‘invisible’ speed cameras
    5
    New measures announced for Belgian schools
    Share article:

    Efficacy of vaccines against new variant known in a few weeks, virologist says

    Sunday, 28 November 2021

    By Lauren Walker

    Credit: Belga

    The efficacy of the current coronavirus vaccines against the new Omicron variant will be clear in one to two weeks, Belgian virologist Marc Van Ranst (KU Leuven) has said.

    As very little is known scientifically about the new variant, which was first discovered in South Africa but has since been detected in various other countries, it is still a matter of guessing not only how ill it will make people, but also how effective the existing vaccines will be against it.

    “In our lab in Leuven, we have not been able to investigate this new variant yet. The sample that we examined (the only known case in Belgium so far), is not fresh enough to do further research on,” Van Ranst told Belga news agency.

    “Other countries and pharmaceutical companies are looking into this: I believe we will know more soon,” estimating a waiting period of one to two weeks. He added that, until we know more, imposing travel restrictions for southern countries in Africa, prompting Belgium to suspend flights and other countries, is a wise decision.

    One doctor in South Africa has said the variant seems to be causing mild symptoms so far, but according to Van Ranst, “it is still too early to make any big statements about that.”

    “Those results mainly concern the younger population. The Omicron variant has not yet reached older people: it remains to be seen what symptoms they will create.”

    Related News

     

    Van Ranst explained that in the best case, if the variant will be highly infectious, but that it would not make people very sick, the travel restrictions should once again be lifted.

    In the meantime, pharmaceutical companies have said they are looking into how effective their vaccines are. Moderna announced on Friday it is working to address the new Omicron variant.

    Meanwhile, German company BioNTech, which developed a coronavirus vaccine with the US pharmaceutical giant Pfizer, announced it is currently studying the variant and expects to publish the results of this analysis, and whether its vaccine would have to be reworked, in the next two weeks.

    Spread of Omicron variant

    Van Ranst stated that there is currently still just one infection with the Omicron variant known in Belgium, however, it was reported on Sunday that 13 of the 61 positively tested travellers who were placed in isolation at the Dutch airport Schiphol on Friday involve cases of the mutant contamination.

    In order to determine which coronavirus variant was involved, these test samples were sent to the Dutch Institute for Public Health and the Environment for further analysis for a sequencing study, which is still ongoing, meaning more samples of the new variant may be found.

    All travellers came from flights from southern Africa. The Dutch government has since announced that all passengers who have arrived in the Netherlands from southern Africa since last Monday should get themselves tested immediately. It also wants to discuss at the European level whether travel restrictions are necessary.

    Latest news

    Scientists could have communicated better during pandemic, survey shows
    The majority of Flemish people continue to trust scientists, however, only half of them feel scientists communicated understandably during the ...
    Closing borders and new travel restrictions: Countries react to Omicron variant
    As more cases of the new Omicron variant of the coronavirus are being reported across the world, more and more countries are imposing tougher travel ...
    Several rush hour train services to be scrapped from Monday
    Up to ten peak time trains to and from Brussels will be temporarily cancelled starting from Monday, Belgian railway company SNCB announced this ...
    Europe’s largest vintage clothes store is in Ghent this weekend
    Europe's largest pop-up store for second-hand clothes is once again setting up shop in Ghent on Sunday, offering more than five tonnes of vintage ...
    Animal welfare in EU’s pig meat sector: What’s wrong?
    EU has put into place legislation to ensure that animal welfare conditions are respected in its agricultural policy but the breaches of its ...
    ‘Not feasible’: Doctors refuse to follow new testing strategy
    Doctors have warned they will not follow the government's adapted testing strategy which would see vaccinated people who were in close contact with a ...
    Flanders introduces ‘invisible’ speed cameras
    New digital speed cameras that are essentially invisible to the road user are being introduced on various roads and motorways in Flanders, Flemish ...
    Warnings issued for slippery roads across Belgium
    Drivers have been asked to watch out for slippery roads from Saturday afternoon until Sunday evening, as snow and cold temperatures are expected ...
    Testing rules following high-risk contact eased for vaccinated people
    The coronavirus testing policy following a high-risk contact has been eased, meaning a vaccinated person who was in contact with an infected person ...
    New measures announced for Belgian schools
    Stricter rules are being implemented across a variety of sectors in Belgium to curb the rising number of infections and limit the damage as a result ...
    Majority of booster doses should be administered by March 2022
    Invitations will be sent out in the following days for the general population in Belgium to receive a coronavirus booster vaccine, and most adults ...
    Belgium adopts national plan to combat gender-based violence
    Belgium has adopted a National Action plan for the Fight against Gender-Based Violence, which includes more than 200 measures and unites all levels ...