Itsme introduces additional protections for users

Digital ID application Itsme. Belga / Thierry Roge

The digital identification app Itsme has introduced new features to enhance security and user convenience.

To combat phishing, Itsme has implemented measures to address scammers who impersonate bank employees or Itsme representatives. These fraudsters often pressure individuals over the phone to quickly authorise or block transactions.

Such time pressure causes victims to panic and act impulsively, said Itsme spokesperson Hannah Cloetens. This can lead to the unintentional sharing of sensitive information or the approval of actions not initiated by the user.

To counter this, Itsme now includes an additional verification screen. When the app detects that a user receives an Itsme-related request during a phone call, it displays a warning pop-up about possible fraud. The user retains full control to decide whether or not to continue with the transaction.

Behind the scenes, Itsme has started sharing contextual information about actions with banks. If a new device or phone number is used, or if a new user executes multiple actions consecutively, it might indicate misuse. Banks will conduct automatic risk analyses and can delay or, in rare cases, refuse a transaction.

Itsme also aims to improve user convenience with two new features. Logging in via a computer will soon default to scanning a QR code with a smartphone. Currently, 60% of users already prefer this method.

Updating personal details has become easier as well, thanks to the NFC chip-equipped identity cards. The app can now read the new ID cards directly through NFC technology, eliminating the need for a card reader or visiting a bank terminal.

Related News