Russia should not be rewarded for aggression, says Zelensky after crunch talks

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky. Credit: Ukraine's Presidential Office

The talks between Ukraine, Russia and the United States in Abu Dhabi were "by no means easy," according to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The last round of negotiations between Kyiv, Moscow, and Washington delegations on Thursday so far resulted in a new prisoner exchange, US envoy Steve Witkoff announced.

Today, Ukraine and Russia have exchanged 157 prisoners each – 314 people in total, for the first time since October 2025. Most Ukrainians, including soldiers and civilians who have returned home, have been in captivity since 2022.

No further details on a possible ceasefire or peace agreement have been revealed. "The talks are continuing. They are by no means easy," Zelensky wrote.

"We want to achieve results more quickly," he said. "The most important thing is that Russia receives no reward for its aggression" against Ukraine, and that Kyiv receives "real security guarantees."

The talks will continue in the coming weeks, according to Witkoff.

In the meantime, the US and Russia have agreed to resume high-level military consultations, US Armed Forces European Command (USEUCOM) announced the talks, following peace negotiations in Abu Dhabi.

The announcement followed the expiration of the nuclear disarmament treaty between the US and Russia.

