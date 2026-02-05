Younger generation borrowing more to get on property ladder

Illustration picture of houses for sale. Credit: Belga / Nicolas Maeterlinck

Young people under 30 accounted for 30% of the mortgage loans in Belgium last year, according to figures provided by Belgium-based international bank BNP Paribas Fortis on Thursday.

Fatéma Henry, a credit expert at the bank, stated that while lending activity continued to recover, the market has become structurally more demanding. She noted that households now need to borrow more for properties comparable to those available five years ago.

Generation Z was particularly active in the real estate market last year, with half of all loans granted to individuals under-35. Due to current market trends, younger buyers are borrowing larger sums, repaying over longer periods, and making smaller initial down payments.

In 20% of cases, young buyers purchased homes requiring immediate renovation to meet energy standards. Around a third of the properties they acquired were highly energy-consuming, with energy ratings of E, F, or G. Greet Van Criekingen, another credit expert at BNP, remarked that sustainability has become a key factor influencing home purchases.

Single individuals and single-parent families accounted for a third of the loans last year. Although these borrowers tend to have higher property assets than younger generations, their monthly repayments are heavier.

On the other hand, mortgages taken out by individuals over 55 continued to decline, with this age group making up only 6% of borrowers in 2025.

