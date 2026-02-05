Advance energy payments may become cheaper next year

Minister of Energy Mathieu Bihet is pictured during a plenary session of the Chamber at the Federal Parliament in Brussels, Thursday, 15 January 2026. Belga / Jonas Roosens

Energy suppliers will soon have to offer customers with variable energy contracts a lower advance payment, provided energy prices fall substantially, according to a proposal by Energy Minister Mathieu Bihet (MR).

This means that energy suppliers will be legally required to offer customers lower advance payments on their energy bills. In other words, the monthly instalment amount – the amount paid in advance throughout the year - can be reduced.

However, the final bill is not expected until after a year. In theory, the advance payment is adjusted to energy prices, but in practice, many customers pay too much.

In the update to his policy document, as Het Nieuwsblad reported on Thursday, Energy Minister Mathieu Bihet (MR) said, "When energy becomes cheaper, families should quickly and automatically feel the impact on their wallets.

"I'm working on clear rules so that advance payments adapt more quickly and effectively to price developments, with as little administrative burden as possible for consumers," Bihet confirmed to Belga. "This is about fairness, transparency, and better consumer protection."

The exact format is being discussed with the Federal Energy Regulator CREG. Bihet will present his policy document to the House of Representatives in early March.

Related News