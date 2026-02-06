Vooruit MP blames federal level for Brussels homelessness failures

A tent set up by a homeless person in the streets of Brussels. Credit: Belga/Jonas Roosens

Belgian MP Fatima Lamarti (Vooruit) has criticised the worsening plight of homeless people and undocumented migrants on the streets of Brussels, blaming the Federal Government's funding cuts for emergency shelters.

On Friday morning, the Vooruit MP visited the "Chez Nous" day centre in Brussels and listened to the struggles faced by homeless individuals.

She also met with groups helping rough sleepers, including Pigment, Doucheflux, Ara, Betonne Jeugd, and umbrella organisation Bruss'help.

Lamarti warned that the situation in Brussels is deteriorating. According to the Belgian Network for Poverty Reduction, more than 10,000 homeless and undocumented people now live on the streets, a number that keeps growing annually.

"No one should be sleeping on the streets," she said, alarmed by the sight of women with children being forced to survive outside.

Despite being part of the governing coalition, Lamarti criticised Anneleen Van Bossuyt, Minister of Asylum, Migration, and Social Integration, for scrapping federal contributions to the winter emergency plan for major cities. This decision caused a loss of over €65,000 for emergency shelters.

"The minister and the Federal Government must urgently step up," Lamarti stated. "Aid organisations are overwhelmed and can no longer tackle this crisis on their own."

