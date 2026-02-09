Belgian Tinder swindler jailed for a second time after scamming women out of €325,000

Liège Criminal Court. Credit: Nicolas Lambert/Belga

The Liège criminal court has sentenced Frédéric P., a 38-year-old resident of Vaux-sous-Chèvremont, to a five-year prison term with an 18-month probationary suspension for defrauding several women he met on dating apps.

Frédéric P. had previously been sentenced to five years in prison for fraud and abuse of trust involving young women between 2011 and 2018. He contacted his victims via dating apps like Tinder, portraying himself as the perfect partner before manipulating them into giving him money or taking out loans.

Just three days after being released from prison for his prior sentence, he resumed the same fraudulent schemes targeting new victims. In the most recent case, five women were affected, with losses ranging up to €140,000 each. Altogether, he swindled approximately €325,000 from his latest victims.

On Monday, the court handed down a five-year sentence with an 18-month probationary suspension and fined him €8,000, also with suspension. As part of the probation conditions, Frédéric P. is banned from gambling, using dating sites, and must repay the money stolen from his victims.

