Police catch travelling bank card scammers near Antwerp station

Antwerp Central Railway Station. Credit: Jilke Tielemans/The Brussels Times

Two men suspected of bank card fraud have been arrested near Antwerp station and placed in formal detention, the Antwerp public prosecutor announced on Tuesday.

The investigation began during the Christmas holidays after two residents of Herentals and Herenthout fell victim to bank card fraud. The perpetrators posed as bank employees to gain their victims’ trust and then collected their bank cards under the pretext of “keeping them safe”.

Police traced the crimes to a rented car used by the suspects. Further inquiries revealed that the same individuals committed offences in various locations, including Kontich, Antwerp, Wingene, Langdorp, Hamme, Lier, Duffel, and Bredene. The victims suffered losses totalling more than €170,000.

Detectives identified several suspects near Antwerp station. Local police intervened, detaining three individuals. Two of the suspects, aged 18 and 25, are accused of fraud. A magistrate has ordered their detention on charges of fraud, cyber fraud, and conspiracy.

Related News