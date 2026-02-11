Wednesday 11 February 2026
The Brussels Times Magazine

Rain returns to Brussels mid-week

Wednesday 11 February 2026
By The Brussels Times Newsroom
Rain returns to Brussels mid-week
Credit: Belga / AFP

Rain will fall across the country throughout the day, with occasional clear spells expected by evening.

Clouds will dominate the sky, bringing steady rainfall to most regions.

Temperatures will stay at about 12°C in central Belgium.

Winds will be moderate to strong, especially along the coast, where gusts of up to 60 km/h may occur, according to the Royal Meteorological Institute.

By evening, the clear spells from the afternoon will lead to dry weather in many areas.

However, another weather system is expected to move in from France overnight.

Nighttime temperatures will range between 4°C and 8°C under a moderate breeze.

Related News

Copyright © 2026 The Brussels Times. All Rights Reserved.