Rain returns to Brussels mid-week

Rain will fall across the country throughout the day, with occasional clear spells expected by evening.

Clouds will dominate the sky, bringing steady rainfall to most regions.

Temperatures will stay at about 12°C in central Belgium.

Winds will be moderate to strong, especially along the coast, where gusts of up to 60 km/h may occur, according to the Royal Meteorological Institute.

By evening, the clear spells from the afternoon will lead to dry weather in many areas.

However, another weather system is expected to move in from France overnight.

Nighttime temperatures will range between 4°C and 8°C under a moderate breeze.

