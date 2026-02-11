Walloon police crash their car into wall during 'urban rodeo' chase

Police station in Huy. Credit: Belga

A police vehicle was destroyed in an accident on Tuesday evening while officers were attempting to intercept reckless drivers.

The incident occurred shortly before 21:00 when officers noticed an urban rodeo taking place in the city of Huy, Liège province, and decided to intervene, a spokesperson for the local police zone confirmed.

The accident happened along the Quai de Namur, near the Neuve Voie Port car park as the police car headed towards the neighbouring town of Andenne. The driver of the police vehicle lost control, causing it to crash into a wall.

The police car was severely damaged, and debris from the wall struck nearby parked cars. A pedestrian was hit in the leg by a piece of stone, sustaining minor injuries, and was taken to hospital.

Police Commissioner Jean-Marie Dradin stated the officers had decided moments earlier to abandon the pursuit due to safety concerns. “The road was particularly slippery at that location, and despite driving at reduced speed, the vehicle skidded and hit the wall,” he explained.

