Greentea Peng and nine other acts announced to play Couleur Café

Greentea Peng

Greentea Peng, redveil, Lila Iké and eight other artists have been added to the Couleur Café line-up for 2026, with organisers promising another edition packed with musical discoveries.

Taking place in the Osseghem Park, by the iconic Atomium on 26-29 June 2026, this boutique festival brings together the best in world music: afrobeats, rap, reggae, electronica, Latin sounds, and much more.

On Friday, the festival will kick off with redveil, the US rapper from Maryland who recently released his fourth album sankofa, which is an absolute must-see due to his striking portrait of life in one's twenties.

That same day, Jamaica's rising star singer Lila Iké will showcase her new album Treasure Self Love: a refined blend of reggae, R&B, soul and dancehall, born from collaborations with H.E.R., Joey Bada$$, Protoje and many others. She was recently nominated at the Grammy awards for "Best Reggae Album".

To close out the first day, key figure in the UK reggae scene Ayito, has also been announced to the delight of dub music lovers everywhere.

On Saturday, south London's finest Greentea Peng also returns to Couleur Café for the first time since her revelatory performance in 2019. Since then, the singer-songwriter has gone from strength to strength with her captivating fusion of neo-soul, reggae, jazz and hip-hop, having recently released her latest album TELL DEM IT’S SUNNY.

The evening continues on a joyful note with a focus on music from Cape Verde. Firstly, with the return of Dino D’Santiago, the Portuguese singer of Cape Verdean descent, who will be joined by an exceptional line-up.

Notably, Mayra Andrade, whose voice effortlessly moves between four languages (Portuguese, Creole, French and English), and the all-female collective Batukadeiras, who proudly put batuke — musical heritage from Cape Verde — in the spotlight.

On the clubbing side of things, Anaïs B has joined the line-up, with the internationally renowned Paris-based DJ set to get the party going with a whirlwind of shatta, dancehall, hip-hop, trap, afrobeats and afrohouse.

It wouldn't be Saturday night at Couleur Cafe without a bit of Baile Funk. So to keep the party spirit alive, Caio Prince will bring Brazil to Couleur Café's Black Stage and its DJ booth in the centre of the dancefloor.

Finally, on the Dub Stage, French sound system O.B.F — a true institution — teams up with MCs Charlie P and SR Wilson for a one-of-a-kind collaboration.

On Sunday, P.L.L, a trio from the French territory La Réunion will activate tired legs and unleash all their energy with their viral hits Maya and Shattiment.

Brussels rapper ISHA and Paris's Limsa, two established artists in their own right, will be joining forces for an explosive rap performance after with their collaborative album Bitume Caviar Vol. 2, released in 2025.

The Avignon-based duo Ashkabad takes both sound system and electronic music fans on a musical journey blending stepper, dub, trap, downtempo, techno and trance.

These ten artists add themselves to the previously-announced Rema, Danny Ocean, Amaarae, Thee Sacred Souls and Ezra Collective.

The festival has also announced it is expanding its collaboration with Upscrolled, a new social media platform similar to Instagram, but advocates transparent and fair algorithms, and takes a clear stance on defending social responsibility and standing on the right side of history.

