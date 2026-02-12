Snow might be on the horizon this weekend in Belgium

January snow in Belgium. Credit: Belga

While the week continue being gloomy, grey and rainy, the weekend might bring snow to Belgium, according to forecasts from the Royal Meteorological Institute (RMI).

The last week before the carnival holidays will be marked by rainy weather and maximum temperatures hovering around 10 °C.

From Friday onwards, winter precipitation is expected in the Ardennes and down to Lower Belgium, while temperatures will drop slightly.

On Saturday, frost will be widespread, except on the coast, with a risk of slippery conditions in the south-east and far east of the country. The sky will be grey at first and the weather generally dry, with possibly some temporary light snowfall in the Hautes Fagnes and Belgian Lorraine.

As the day progresses, the clouds will break up and give way to sunshine in the afternoon. Maximum temperatures will range between -3 and +5 degrees.

Sunday will start with frost and occasional cloud cover. Clouds will quickly increase from the west as a disturbance approaches. During the afternoon and evening, an area of rain, preceded by winter precipitation, will cross the country from west to east. In the Ardennes, several centimetres of snow may accumulate overnight.

Maximum temperatures, reached at the end of the day, will range from -2 to +3 degrees, with a southerly wind strengthening to become moderate to fairly strong.

