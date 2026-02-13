Government rolls out solution for informal carers set to lose benefits

Credit: Unsplash

The Federal Government announced a solution to improve the status of informal carers, who are set to lose unemployment benefits due to reforms on 1 March.

The Government will launch a procedure for the affected informal carers to apply for an official status, and keep receiving unemployment benefits in the meantime.

Employment Minister David Clarinval (MR) and Public Health Minister Frank Vandenbroucke (Vooruit) announced the decision on Friday, following the cabinet meeting.

The exact procedure to contact the authorities will be outlined in the coming days. The applications will then be reviewed to determine whether they qualify for carer status. In the meantime, those affected will not lose their benefits.

According to Vandenbroucke, the government also intends to roughly double the daily allowance for carers, which currently amounts to around 15 euros. He also clarified that no new status will be created.

Currently, many do not register as carers; the government wants to change that.

