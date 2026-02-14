Brussels hosts tribute to victims of Iranian repression

A demonstration on the first anniversary of the Iranian protests, in Brussels, Friday 15 September 2023. Credit: Belga

Two Iranian human rights organisations displayed 700 frames filled with photographs of 1,540 victims of repression in Iran during a demonstration in Brussels on Saturday.

The event took place at the Place de la Monnaie and was organised by ASBL Hengaw and Mala Kurd to urge European and Belgian authorities to increase diplomatic pressure on Tehran.

Since early January, mass protests against the Iranian regime have been brutally suppressed, leading to significant loss of life according to human rights groups.

Reports suggest the death toll among activists may be as high as 10,000 to 20,000, though these numbers remain unverified, noted Karim Sajjad, president of Mala Kurd.

Sajjad stated that the organisations have identified 1,840 victims by name and confirmed their identities using photographs and details of their residences. On display were images of 1,540 victims.

He explained that not all victims’ photos could be shown due to the graphic nature of some images, but the organisations aim to collect and display 2,500 photographs over time.

The associations welcomed the EU’s decision to add Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps to its list of terrorist organisations but called for further action from Belgium and the European Union.

Sajjad criticised Belgium for inadequate scrutiny, questioning why the Iranian regime maintains extensive diplomatic infrastructure in the country with over 160 employees, while Belgium operates a single embassy in Iran with only 15 staff.

He also voiced concern about an Iranian government official who allegedly incited violence against protesters yet was able to visit Belgium unhindered.

