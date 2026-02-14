Car crashes during police chase in Flanders

A car chase in Belgium. Credit: Belga

Police pursued a vehicle with three occupants between Hasselt and Tongeren-Borgloon on Friday night, ending in a crash in a field in Zammelen after the suspects fled.

The pursuit began on Kuringersteenweg in Hasselt after reports of a suspicious Audi, believed to have been involved in a burglary.

The car entered the E313 motorway towards Liège but exited again at Rapertingen, Hasselt. It then continued on Luikersteenweg towards Kortessem.

The chase came to an abrupt halt when the vehicle crashed in a field near Vliermaalroot, Zammelen.

All three occupants fled on foot. A large police operation ensued, deploying search dogs and drones. Around 22:30, officers apprehended one suspect while the other two remained at large.

The Limburg public prosecutor’s office announced on Saturday that the arrested man might be referred to the investigating judge.

