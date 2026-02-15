Over 100 officials received protection last year

This image shows a police car at the scene of a fire at frozen vegetable company Horafrost, Saturday 12 July 2025 in Staden. People in the neighborhood were asked to leave their house because of safety measures. BELGA PHOTO NICOLAS MAETERLINCK

The Brussels public prosecutor, Julien Moinil, remains under strict police protection due to threats linked to the city’s drug scene.

During a press conference on Tuesday, the Brussels prosecutor’s office reviewed this summer’s security situation, which saw twenty shootings, mostly connected to drug-related activities.

Sources had already confirmed in July that Moinil was receiving police protection. The threats allegedly originate from criminal groups operating within Brussels’ drug trade.

Since taking office earlier this year as head of the Brussels prosecutor’s office, Moinil has made combating drug trafficking in the capital a top priority. Previously, while serving as a federal magistrate, he was also placed under police protection on two occasions.

Tuesday’s press conference revealed heightened security measures. Journalists were tightly searched, their bags and equipment inspected thoroughly. A designated safety zone was created to keep reporters at a distance, and Moinil was surrounded by security personnel.

When asked about his security arrangements, Moinil repeatedly declined to comment, stating he would not address personal matters.

