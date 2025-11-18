Eight arrested for alleged plot to attack Brussels Chief Prosecutor

Julien Moinil pictured during a press conference. Credit : Belga.

Eight people were arrested following several police searches across Belgium in connection with a potential plot to attack the Brussels Public Prosecutor Julien Moinil, according to a statement by the Federal Public Prosecutor's Office.

A total of 18 house searches were carried out by authorities on Tuesday morning, mainly in Brussels but also in Leuven, among other undisclosed places.

The detained suspects are currently being questioned. An investigating judge will determine whether they will remain in custody.

The Federal Public Prosecutor's Office was informed of the potential plot to attack Moinil in July 2025. A judicial investigation was launched into the matter.

The main suspects in the case appear to have a criminal record for organised drug trafficking, and are believed to be active within Albanian criminal networks.

The investigation has been carried out by the Brussels Federal Judicial Police under the direction of a Brussels investigating judge. Several magistrates of the Federal Prosecutor's Office also followed up on the investigation.

The Federal Prosecutor's Office noted that it cannot, at this stage, confirm or refute the potential plot to attack the Brussels Prosecutor.

"This investigation once again demonstrates the absolute necessity of better protecting police officers and magistrates who fight organised crime on a daily basis and who, as a result, become targets of these organisations," said Federal Prosecutor Ann Fransen, in a statement.

A working group has been set up to prepare legislative work to improve the protection of officers and magistrates, according to Fransen.

