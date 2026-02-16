Belgium wants to use advanced technologies to solve cold cases

Interior Minister Annelies Verlinden, at the presentation of the new Integrated Police uniform, in Brussels, on 31 May 2024. Credit: Belga / Eric Lalmand

Belgium’s Justice Minister Annelies Verlinden has proposed establishing a national centre to re-examine unsolved serious crimes, such as rape or murder, using advanced technologies.

The initiative aims to solely handle "cold cases" with modern techniques such as advanced DNA analysis and forensic investigations.

Belgium currently lacks a unified definition and standardised approach to cold cases, leaving unresolved cases involving murder, manslaughter, sexual offences, and other serious crimes without consistent attention.

The project, coordinated by the National Institute for Criminology and Criminalistics (NICC), will involve collaboration between prosecutors, police services, and universities.

Karolien Van Dijck, senior forensic advisor at the NICC, stated the pilot project aims to consolidate fragmented efforts to increase the speed and success rate of investigations.

Minister Verlinden stressed the importance of pursuing justice for victims and families, saying no clue should go unused.

The announcement coincides with progress in the 32-year-old murder case of Tania Van Kerkhoven, killed in Berchem in 1993, which revealed a connection to the 1994 murders of Kim and Ken.

