Sexual deepfakes on Grok: Ireland opens EU investigation into X

Ireland’s Data Protection Commission (DPC) has launched an EU investigation into Elon Musk’s social media platform X over the creation and publication of sexually explicit deepfakes generated via the account Grok, which is linked to the AI tool Grok.

The inquiry aims to assess whether X complied with its obligations under the EU’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) when handling personal data associated with these images, according to a DPC statement.

The investigation falls within the DPC’s jurisdiction, as X’s European headquarters are located in Ireland, a common base for major Silicon Valley companies.

This probe emerges amidst global outrage surrounding Grok, which enables users to manipulate photos or videos to undress individuals without their consent.

In January, some countries moved to block access to Grok, while others, including the UK, began investigations into X and escalated regulatory scrutiny.

In response to mounting criticism, X announced mid-January that its AI tool would be restricted in countries where the creation of such images is illegal.

The DPC’s deputy commissioner, Graham Doyle, disclosed that the authority has been engaging with X "since reports surfaced weeks ago about users allegedly inciting the Grok account to create sexualised images of real individuals, including children."

The regulation of US tech giants has sparked increasing tensions between the EU and the United States, particularly since Donald Trump’s return to the political stage.

