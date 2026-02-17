Belgium accuses US of 'ideological attack' on European way of living

Health Minister Frank Vandenbroucke pictured during a plenary session of the Chamber at the federal parliament, in Brussels, Thursday 05 February 2026. Credit: Belga / Nicolas Maeterlinck

Belgian Health Minister Frank Vandenbroucke criticised the US government during a conference in Paris on Tuesday, accusing it of launching an ideological attack on Europe’s societal model, including its healthcare system.

The minister attended the conference to discuss European healthcare policy. He addressed repeated accusations by US President Donald Trump, who claims Europe contributes too little to the research and development of medicines while benefiting from lower prices.

While acknowledging that the US spends more on research and development, Vandenbroucke argued that this is largely due to private intermediaries taking significant profit margins.

He urged the European Union to stand firm against US actions, including Trump’s announcements of new import tariffs targeting the EU or specific member states.

"The European Union acts as a protective shield against bilateral intimidation," Vandenbroucke stated. "We must make this clearer to our citizens."

Attack by US ambassador

On Monday, Vandenbroucke faced sharp criticism from the US Ambassador to Belgium, Bill White.

White used social media platform X to urge Belgium to halt a judicial investigation into practitioners of religious circumcision within Antwerp’s Jewish community.

Referring to Vandenbroucke as "extremely rude", White demanded legal measures to allow Jewish mohels to continue their practices in Belgium.

On Monday evening, Belgium's Foreign Minister Maxime Prévot announced he had summoned White for a meeting on Tuesday to discuss the ambassador's "unacceptable" statements on X.

No direct response

During his speech on Tuesday, Belgium's health minister did not address White's comments directly. Instead, Vandenbroucke called for standardised contracts, better coordination of research networks, and increased investment in clinical research.

The minister outlined three key priorities for Europe: promoting its healthcare model globally, developing a strong innovation ecosystem in life sciences, and securing credible safety measures for essential medicines.

He also emphasised the need to sustain and strengthen healthcare systems through focused investment.

He identified the European Commission’s planned "EU Biotech Act" as a potential game-changer, as it could enable the establishment of advanced biomanufacturing infrastructure within Europe and create financial frameworks that prevent innovative companies from relocating to the US to access funding.

