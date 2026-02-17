Strike action at Belgian train supplier site in Charleroi

Credit: BELGA PHOTO DIRK WAEM

Workers at Alstom, the main supplier of trains and railway signalling services in Belgium, continued their strike in Charleroi on Tuesday over disputes about workplace flexibility.

The strike began on Monday and stems from ongoing discussions within the company about improving working conditions.

Romeo Bordenga, provincial secretary of the FGTB Hainaut union, said negotiations are stalled.

He also pointed out that the lack of a sector-wide agreement in the metal manufacturing industry exacerbates tensions. Each company must now negotiate its own arrangements.

The strike was decided during a general assembly last Friday, involving employees of the site where around 1,000 people, mostly engineers and managers, work.

Workers have expressed frustration, feeling neglected compared to other staff in the company, according to Bordenga.

The company’s management and worker representatives were scheduled to continue talks on Tuesday.

