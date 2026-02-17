Charleroi's streets come alive as annual carnival kicks off

Carnivalists are invited to the city hall during the yearly carnival celebrations in Charleroi on Tuesday 17 February 2026. Credit: Belga

The Charleroi Carnival began on Tuesday morning, blending traditional folklore with modern celebrations.

In the morning, Belgium's costumed performers paraded through the city streets and gathered at Vauban Square, outside the town hall, for a traditional round dance. They were then welcomed by municipal authorities.

A vibrant parade is set for the afternoon, featuring 850 participants in costumes created by Charleroi’s "great workshop," held at the Eden cultural centre since January.

Participants will march in 45 groups, bringing colour and creativity to the event.

The carnival will conclude with the symbolic burning of a wooden raven, a ritual representing the release of negative thoughts and emotions collected by the city’s residents.

Related News