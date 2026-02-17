Brussels cinema to close after Belgium’s oldest film distributor goes bankrupt

Docks Bruxsel shopping centre. Credit: Jules Johnston/The Brussels Times

The White Cinema in the Docks shopping centre in Brussels is expected to close down for good after Belgian film distributor Belga Films was declared bankrupt.

The closure and bankruptcy of the Braine-l'Alleud-based company and its Brussels subsidiary, the White Cinema, will result in the loss of nearly thirty-three full-time jobs.

The bankruptcy ruling was issued last week but only became public knowledge on Tuesday, as reported by the newspaper Le Soir.

Founded in 1937, Belga Films is Belgium’s oldest film distributor and has also been involved in film production.

The industry has struggled with intense competition from streaming platforms, and Belga Films had limited access to major American blockbusters.

The precise impact of the bankruptcy on Belgium’s film sector remains unclear.

According to La Libre Belgique, Belga Films was involved in the adaptation of the comic book ‘The Yellow M’ from the Blake and Mortimer series.

White Cinema opened in 2016 but failed to attract enough visitors. Its website currently states the cinema is "temporarily closed".

Related News