US ambassador threatens sanctions against Belgian MP over ICE comments

US Ambassador to Belgium Bill White as he talks to the press as he arrives for a meeting at the offices of the Foreign Affairs department of the Federal Government in Brussels, Tuesday 17 February 2026. Credit: Belga

United States Ambassador to Belgium Bill White has reportedly threatened to sanction Flemish socialist leader Conner Rousseau (Vooruit) for a social media post about the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency (ICE).

In an escalation of the ongoing diplomatic row, the US ambassador presented a letter to the Belgian government asking it to condemn separate comments made by Rousseau about US immigration policy.

On Tuesday, White was summoned by the Belgian Foreign Ministry for what the ministry termed his "unacceptable" comments on an ongoing judicial case related to alleged illegal circumcision. He accused Belgium of antisemitism and is pressuring the government to withdraw the case.

In his comments, he singled out Flemish socialists, who are currently in the federal coalition government, notably targeting Belgium’s Health Minister Frank Vandenbroucke and Vooruit leader Conner Rousseau.

The comments provoked strong rebukes from Belgian politicians, who firmly denied White's claims. The comments also sparked an online diplomatic row between Belgium and several Israeli ministers who supported White’s accusations.

However, the US ambassador refused to apologise for the accusations of antisemitism following the meeting with the Belgian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Form of pressure

In the latest development, White has reportedly written a letter to the Belgian Government asking it to "immediately condemn" a social media post by Rousseau from January, in which he called out the violence involving arrests made by ICE.

Ambassador White has demanded that Rousseau delete the video and apologise, according to De Morgen, Het Laatste Nieuws and Belga News Agency, who were able to see the letter.

In a recent social media post on Instagram, Rousseau said that the difference between US President Donald Trump and Adolf Hitler is narrowing due to ICE's migrant crackdown.

In the official letter, White calls Rousseau's post "completely unreasonable and unacceptable," and asks that "the Belgian government immediately condemn Rousseau".

White presented the letter addressed to the office of Belgian Foreign Minister Maxime Prévot (Les Engagés) during his meeting with Theodora Gentzis, the highest diplomatic official in Belgium, Belga reports.

White reportedly informed Rousseau via WhatsApp yesterday morning that he must immediately retract his "racist statements", referencing the politician's infamous drunken racist rant against Roma people at a bar in Sint-Niklaas.

Travel bans?

White is said to be threatening sanctions against the Flemish socialist leader, who leads the only centre-left party in the Belgian government.

"The United States is investigating this and is considering a travel ban for you and the leadership of Vooruit, plus other measures. An apology and rectification are requested today. Please let me know before 11 am," the ambassador wrote in his WhatsApp message.

Rousseau made the threat public and has refused to apologise. "This feels very special as a result of criticism directed at Trump. If you are then no longer allowed to enter the country, that is next level," he told Het Laatste Nieuws. "It is striking that freedom of speech apparently only counts if you say what the American ambassador wants to hear."

According to the Vooruit leader, apologies would be more appropriate from White's side “for accusing our country of antisemitism”.

Foreign Minister Prévot has not responded to the latest development for the time being. According to De Morgen, the Foreign Ministry is quietly hoping that White will not press ahead with an entry ban against Rousseau. If he does, a real diplomatic crisis threatens between Belgium and the US.

A source from within the ministry told the newspaper that they mainly see this "as a way to put pressure on Vooruit" in the circumcision case in the Jewish community. Meanwhile, Health Minister Frank Vandenbroucke is not budging on the issue for the time being.

Related News